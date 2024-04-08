JLP Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

JLP Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,000. AvalonBay Communities makes up about 3.9% of JLP Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 255.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1,542.9% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 316.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVB traded up $5.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $186.18. 635,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,422. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.34. The company has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.45 and a 1 year high of $198.65.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($1.03). The firm had revenue of $704.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 7.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.82%.

In related news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total value of $928,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,330.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total transaction of $323,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,907 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,985.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total transaction of $928,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,330.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $191.50 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.03.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

