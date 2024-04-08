JLP Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

JLP Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,802,000. Essex Property Trust accounts for 3.3% of JLP Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

NYSE:ESS traded up $5.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $243.50. 286,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,646. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $236.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.80. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.85 and a 1-year high of $252.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $2.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.31%.

ESS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $276.00 to $259.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $227.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.30.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

