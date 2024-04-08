JLP Asset Management LLC Takes Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

JLP Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 38,442 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,000. CoStar Group accounts for about 4.0% of JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,866,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in CoStar Group by 343.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,913,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,140 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,893,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,633,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 51.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,477,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,626,000 after buying an additional 1,178,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSGP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.70.

CoStar Group Price Performance

NASDAQ CSGP traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,411,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,859. The company has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a PE ratio of 102.90, a P/E/G ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 12.01, a quick ratio of 12.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.65. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $100.38.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.27 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.