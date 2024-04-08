Reaves Utility Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG)

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

Reaves Utility Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years.

Get Reaves Utility Income Fund alerts:

Reaves Utility Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UTG traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.72. The company had a trading volume of 240,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,460. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a one year low of $23.24 and a one year high of $29.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.45.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Reaves Utility Income Fund news, Director Joellen Legg purchased 1,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.46 per share, with a total value of $50,009.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,009.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,087 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,583 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,280 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,302 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reaves Utility Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reaves Utility Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.