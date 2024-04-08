Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV)

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0526 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 16.0% per year over the last three years.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %
GLV traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.59. 26,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,300. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $6.02.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
