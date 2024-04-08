Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Announces $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3175 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th.

Plains GP has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years.

Plains GP Stock Performance

Shares of PAGP traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,057,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,623. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Plains GP has a 52 week low of $12.59 and a 52 week high of $19.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plains GP

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). Plains GP had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Plains GP will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 171,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 220,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PAGP shares. StockNews.com upgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Plains GP from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Plains GP in a research note on Monday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.13.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily