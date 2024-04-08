Bitcoin Trading 3% Higher This Week (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $71,701.03 on exchanges. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1,410.87 billion and $2.55 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin has traded up 3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $685.13 or 0.00955531 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.30 or 0.00047833 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.48 or 0.00140135 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000409 BTC.

About Bitcoin

Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,677,143 coins. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX.

