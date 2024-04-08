Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Given New $19.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. B. Riley downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cinemark from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Cinemark from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.22.

Cinemark Stock Performance

Shares of CNK traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.18. 5,350,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,185,747. Cinemark has a 1-year low of $13.19 and a 1-year high of $20.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.85.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Cinemark had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 72.91%. The firm had revenue of $638.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cinemark will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 19,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $328,182.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,149.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cinemark

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,844,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,046,000 after purchasing an additional 214,102 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,550,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,646,000 after purchasing an additional 232,619 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,765,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,606,000 after purchasing an additional 57,023 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cinemark by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,740,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,734,000 after acquiring an additional 576,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cinemark by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,568,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,195,000 after acquiring an additional 213,593 shares during the last quarter.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

