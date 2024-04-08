JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target to $12.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 11.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on V.F. from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.23.

V.F. Price Performance

NYSE:VFC traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.52. The company had a trading volume of 9,185,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,410,132. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.59. V.F. has a one year low of $12.85 and a one year high of $23.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -6.86, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.22). V.F. had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that V.F. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at V.F.

In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 11,301 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $198,332.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,582.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 11,301 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $198,332.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,301 shares in the company, valued at $461,582.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bracken Darrell purchased 65,360 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $1,005,236.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,041.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of V.F.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 2,835.6% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

