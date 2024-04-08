Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Price Target Raised to $198.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $198.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MMC. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.79.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:MMC traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $204.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,253,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,376. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.37. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1 year low of $166.99 and a 1 year high of $209.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total transaction of $305,582.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,374.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $438,138.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,868,198. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total transaction of $305,582.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at $611,374.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,751 shares of company stock valued at $7,448,163. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMC. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 22.6% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth about $61,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Get Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.