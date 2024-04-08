Perion Network Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PERI)

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 17,767 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,413% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,174 call options.

PERI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Monday. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Perion Network from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Perion Network from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Shares of NASDAQ PERI traded down $8.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.50. The company had a trading volume of 13,086,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,356. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.95. Perion Network has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $42.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.24.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $234.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.09 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 23.06%. Perion Network’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Perion Network will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 60,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

