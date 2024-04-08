E&G Advisors LP Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

E&G Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City Holding Co. grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 42,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 150,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 12,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.60. The stock had a trading volume of 24,185,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,108,139. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.62 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

