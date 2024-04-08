Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,835 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 1.3% of Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 67 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $456.00 to $508.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $436.00 to $438.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $420.48.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total transaction of $150,697.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,755,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total value of $150,697.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,755,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 2,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.51, for a total transaction of $1,114,218.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 27,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,596,934.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,381 shares of company stock worth $5,203,249 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $404.22. 745,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.99. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $316.43 and a 12 month high of $448.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $419.77 and its 200 day moving average is $394.40. The stock has a market cap of $104.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.35.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.68% and a return on equity of 21.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals



Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Further Reading

