Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,277 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total transaction of $1,367,501.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,197 shares in the company, valued at $457,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 324,943 shares of company stock worth $59,919,994 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Melius raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.52.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $169.90. 43,914,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,720,547. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 328.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.64. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.02 and a twelve month high of $227.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.84.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.