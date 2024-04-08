Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Sells 300 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,325 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 138.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 9.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after buying an additional 38,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Up 1.3 %

NIKE stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $90.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,303,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,487,148. The company has a market cap of $136.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.46. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $128.68.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.52.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NIKE

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.