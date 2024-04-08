Manchester Financial Inc. Buys 5,212 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 59.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 12,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 63,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.71. The stock had a trading volume of 6,094,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,643,164. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.10. The company has a market cap of $151.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $41.99.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

