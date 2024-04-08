Delta Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,170 PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Delta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,170 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the second quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PTC during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in PTC by 93.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PTC during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in PTC by 4,285.7% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on PTC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of PTC from $166.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.27.

PTC Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ PTC traded up $1.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $186.41. 614,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,550. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.62 and a 12-month high of $194.24. The firm has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.17.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. PTC had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $550.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at PTC

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $6,203,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,631,594.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total value of $238,854.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,835.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $6,203,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,631,594.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,415 shares of company stock valued at $6,457,478 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

