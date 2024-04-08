Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Increases Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for 1.6% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $8,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $1,047,976.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 61,331,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,921,548,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $1,047,976.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 61,331,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,921,548,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,584 shares of company stock worth $14,200,769 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.47.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.37. 5,827,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,586,774. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $128.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.65 and a one year high of $72.97.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 39.37%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

