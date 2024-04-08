JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target to $202.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $171.00 to $202.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PGR. Raymond James lowered Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, April 1st. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Progressive from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $227.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.44.

PGR traded down $0.61 on Monday, hitting $210.39. 2,321,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,488,529. The firm has a market cap of $123.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.89. Progressive has a twelve month low of $111.41 and a twelve month high of $212.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Progressive will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Progressive news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $1,603,843.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,485.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $1,005,116.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,821,329.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $1,603,843.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,485.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,348,176 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new stake in Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 8.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 878,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $181,616,000 after purchasing an additional 66,755 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Progressive by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,926,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

