Eastern Bank Has $2.16 Million Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Eastern Bank reduced its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AMT traded down $1.96 on Monday, hitting $188.21. 2,294,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,327,140. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $195.10 and a 200-day moving average of $192.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $154.58 and a 52 week high of $219.10. The stock has a market cap of $87.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 213.84%.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,352.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMT. HSBC began coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.91.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

