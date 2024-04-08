Delta Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Delta Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals comprises 1.5% of Delta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APD. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE APD traded down $1.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $237.63. 1,013,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,766,894. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $236.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.75. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.24 and a twelve month high of $307.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 67.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 target price for the company. Argus cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $304.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.29.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

See Also

