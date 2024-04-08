SingularityNET (AGIX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $128.22 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for about $1.14 or 0.00001588 BTC on popular exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $1.14 billion and $128.22 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00008810 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00014590 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00016642 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,674.97 or 0.99963658 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00011078 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000087 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.18 or 0.00134145 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,392,686,259 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,392,686,826.9835198 with 1,279,461,512.6426191 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 1.09215014 USD and is up 0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 238 active market(s) with $118,424,519.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

