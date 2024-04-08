Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.80 Million

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 8th. Over the last week, Baby Doge Coin has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Baby Doge Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Baby Doge Coin has a market capitalization of $337.85 million and approximately $4.80 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000600 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00005108 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00013483 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Profile

Baby Doge Coin is a token. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 205,598,276,689,105,950 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Baby Doge Coin’s official website is www.babydoge.com.

Baby Doge Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 205,598,276,689,105,952 with 143,788,799,573,309,472 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is down -2.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 155 active market(s) with $4,256,160.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Baby Doge Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Baby Doge Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

