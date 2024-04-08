Wrapped Cardano Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $23.46 Billion (WADA)

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 10% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Wrapped Cardano has a total market capitalization of $23.46 billion and approximately $17,718.72 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wrapped Cardano has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. One Wrapped Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00000919 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Cardano alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano Profile

Wrapped Cardano’s launch date was September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 36,771,024,608 coins and its circulating supply is 35,604,092,252 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. Wrapped Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.

Wrapped Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 36,771,024,607.588 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.62291165 USD and is up 4.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $2,590.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.