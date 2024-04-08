International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP decreased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Financial Security Advisor Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 7,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.85.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE IBM traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $189.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,677,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,986,750. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $199.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $188.62 and a 200 day moving average of $166.40.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.