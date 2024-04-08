New Harbor Financial Group LLC Acquires 3,870 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

New Harbor Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the period. iShares MSCI India ETF makes up about 3.7% of New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. New Harbor Financial Group LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares MSCI India ETF worth $10,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

INDA traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.38. 3,413,008 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $38.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.06 and its 200 day moving average is $47.94.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.