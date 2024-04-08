Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Sold by New Harbor Financial Group LLC

New Harbor Financial Group LLC cut its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 40.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,372 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up 0.1% of New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 22,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 125,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BNDX traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $48.88. 4,453,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,584,294. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $51.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.75.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0913 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

