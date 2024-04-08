Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) is Focused Investors LLC’s Largest Position

Focused Investors LLC lessened its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health accounts for 7.0% of Focused Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Focused Investors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Elevance Health worth $217,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. BSW Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Elevance Health by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,667,000 after buying an additional 10,754 shares during the period. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV traded up $2.65 on Monday, reaching $510.00. 983,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.78. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $521.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $506.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $479.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 25.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $561.00 to $557.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.00.

Read Our Latest Report on ELV

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.