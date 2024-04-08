Focused Investors LLC Has $73.69 Million Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Focused Investors LLC cut its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 875,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. RTX accounts for about 2.4% of Focused Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Focused Investors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $73,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after buying an additional 13,598,794 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the third quarter worth $355,350,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after buying an additional 3,104,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of RTX by 32.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,475 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $101.88. 9,900,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,346,943. The company has a market cap of $135.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.45, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.63 and a 200-day moving average of $84.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $104.91.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other RTX news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $142,696.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,785 shares of company stock worth $3,448,188 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.76.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RTX

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.