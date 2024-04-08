Axim Planning & Wealth Sells 310 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Axim Planning & Wealth lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,028 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for about 0.3% of Axim Planning & Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Axim Planning & Wealth’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 115,334.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $842,569,000 after buying an additional 8,486,281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after buying an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,270,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $87.11. 4,721,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,404,149. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $86.36 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.83. The company has a market cap of $98.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $375,665 in the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

