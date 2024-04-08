Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Wolff Financial Management LLC

Wolff Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 204,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,536,000 after buying an additional 6,039 shares in the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 803.2% during the fourth quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 25,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after acquiring an additional 22,633 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 475,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,903,000 after acquiring an additional 13,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $257.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,387,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,271,053. The firm has a market cap of $363.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $252.26 and a 200-day moving average of $234.09. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $200.20 and a 12 month high of $261.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

