E&G Advisors LP Purchases 126 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

E&G Advisors LP boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,941,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,460,381,000 after acquiring an additional 475,118 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $6,615,000. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $8,530,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $1,740,000. Finally, Dantai Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $1,370,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 571,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $14,285,725.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,000,687 shares in the company, valued at $25,017,175. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $101.65. 2,064,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,418,012. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.71. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.79 and a 52 week high of $103.48.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.64 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 4.21%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.93.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

