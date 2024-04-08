E&G Advisors LP Decreases Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

E&G Advisors LP decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,376,837 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.61. The company has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

