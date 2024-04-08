E&G Advisors LP Trims Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

E&G Advisors LP cut its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,973 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CI. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 104.5% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CI traded down $4.47 on Monday, hitting $357.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,612,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,568. The company has a market capitalization of $104.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $341.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $365.71.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.20%.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total value of $11,084,500.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,618,339.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total value of $11,084,500.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,054 shares in the company, valued at $123,618,339.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 1,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.26, for a total transaction of $340,959.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,275,786.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 114,144 shares of company stock worth $39,296,330. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 target price (up previously from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.29.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

