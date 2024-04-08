E&G Advisors LP Sells 200 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

E&G Advisors LP reduced its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Amgen were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Amgen Price Performance
Shares of AMGN traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $269.20. 1,830,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,952,110. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $285.70 and a 200-day moving average of $281.54. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $329.72. The stock has a market cap of $144.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65.
Amgen Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.06%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.30.
About Amgen
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.
