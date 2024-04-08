Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,035 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 24.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 50.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 20.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Up 0.2 %

Citigroup stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,645,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,129,572. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $118.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.99.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on C. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Citigroup

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.