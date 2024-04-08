E&G Advisors LP Sells 5,850 Shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

E&G Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,850 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIT. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 1,040.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the third quarter worth $150,000.

Get BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BIT stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.60. 62,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,090. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.53 and its 200-day moving average is $15.03. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.