E&G Advisors LP Reduces Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

E&G Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,894 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,192,621,000 after buying an additional 132,237,142 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 20.2% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 37,951,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,038,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369,350 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,690 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.0% in the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 23,133,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $633,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $500,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,695 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPD traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $29.47. 4,169,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,941,564. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.15. The firm has a market cap of $63.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.02. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $25.19 and a one year high of $29.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 81.75%.

EPD has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.58.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

