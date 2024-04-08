E&G Advisors LP Sells 900 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

E&G Advisors LP cut its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 223.1% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.36.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.42. The company had a trading volume of 4,580,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,428,412. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $68.54 and a one year high of $87.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.06. The stock has a market cap of $86.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.19.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $146,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,386,496.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $146,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,386,496.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at $8,709,586.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,242 shares of company stock worth $1,423,646 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

