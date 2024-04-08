Madrona Financial Services LLC Buys 1,470 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,605 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 662 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in Boeing by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Zenyatta Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Boeing by 321.1% during the fourth quarter. Zenyatta Capital Management LP now owns 80,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $20,853,000 after buying an additional 61,000 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Melius reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, March 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.44.

BA traded down $1.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $181.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,645,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,954,982. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $176.25 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.89. The stock has a market cap of $110.88 billion, a PE ratio of -49.53, a PEG ratio of 46.93 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

