E&G Advisors LP Buys 6,081 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

E&G Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 115.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 0.8% of E&G Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eastern Bank bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $315,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $205.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,016,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,400,387. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $211.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

