Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of E&G Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $11,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $160.66. 1,721,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,435,163. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $163.30. The firm has a market cap of $112.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

