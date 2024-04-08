E&G Advisors LP Has $4.49 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

E&G Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of E&G Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.51 on Monday, hitting $166.90. 22,496,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,585,361. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.95 and a 200-day moving average of $152.98. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $169.80. The stock has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

