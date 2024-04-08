First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management cut its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,910 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in First Solar during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Estabrook Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 97.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ FSLR traded up $4.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $179.22. 2,210,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,085,788. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.86. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $232.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.06. First Solar had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 25.03%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $258.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on First Solar in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.48.

View Our Latest Analysis on First Solar

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Solar news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $338,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $422,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,412 shares in the company, valued at $6,584,512. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 1,937 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $338,975.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,620 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,540 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Solar Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.