Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 797 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management cut its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 11,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 14,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:DUK traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,262,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,076,151. The stock has a market cap of $74.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.01. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $100.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 115.49%.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

