Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Boosts Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Yum China by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in Yum China by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 1.6% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 116.8% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

YUMC stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.37. 2,338,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,649,842. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.51. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.45. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $64.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. Yum China had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. HSBC dropped their price target on Yum China from $66.80 to $51.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.65.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

