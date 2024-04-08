SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 41.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,706 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 179.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,534,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835,071 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 111.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 172,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after buying an additional 1,682,382 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,900,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,771,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,318,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,666,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

XBI traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $90.40. The company had a trading volume of 7,215,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,661,870. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.34. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $63.80 and a 12-month high of $103.52.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

