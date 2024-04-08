Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 238 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lowered its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AZN. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $10,395,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 64,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,892,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 43,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. HSBC began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,585,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,171,410. The stock has a market cap of $209.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $60.47 and a 1-year high of $76.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.965 per share. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 100.52%.

About AstraZeneca

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.