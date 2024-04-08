Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 37 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management cut its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Chemed by 13.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Chemed by 7.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chemed by 6.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 495.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chemed stock traded down $7.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $623.09. The company had a trading volume of 71,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,165. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.42. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $492.84 and a 1-year high of $654.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $618.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $582.09.

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.35. Chemed had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The company had revenue of $585.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 21.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.93%.

In related news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $641.65, for a total value of $1,283,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,760 shares in the company, valued at $13,320,654. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chemed news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $641.65, for a total transaction of $1,283,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,760 shares in the company, valued at $13,320,654. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Witzeman sold 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $643.14, for a total value of $1,704,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,853,529.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,808 shares of company stock valued at $10,184,531. 4.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on CHE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

