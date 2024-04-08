SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Narus Financial Partners LLC

Narus Financial Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 1.9% of Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,972,000. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 3,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 844,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $1.29 on Monday, reaching $216.43. 8,993,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,144,190. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $216.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.47 and a 200 day moving average of $187.95.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

